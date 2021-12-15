Charles E. “Chuck” Stehley, 79, passed Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Donna K. (Kerns) Stehley, his wife of 55 years.
Chuck was born February 9, 1942, in Altoona, the son of the late Richard F. Stehely, and the late Betty Jane (Deen) Lewis.
Chuck retired from PPG after 33 years of service, and drove bus for Wolf’s Tour Bus. He loved his family, traveling and golfing.
In addition to his wife Donna, Chuck is survived by three sons, Edward A. Stehley and his wife Adele of Fredericksburg, Va., William R. Stehley and his wife Kristen of East Berlin, and Michael E. Stehley and his wife Carol Ann of Plainville, Mass.; six grandchildren, Patrick, Andrew, Adam, Austin, Lauren and Luke; and four sisters, Corda Hill of Indiana, Pa., Lottie Webster and Hazel Griggs, both of Bradenton, Fla., and Anna Cerully of Altoona. He was predeceased by two brothers, Albert and Dale Stehley; and a sister, Donna June Luther.
A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Morning Hour Chapel, 491 Germany Road, East Berlin, with Pastor Joseph Durika officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan Cancer Patient Help Fund, 40 V-Twin Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325, or to a charity of your choice.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
