Robert L. Gouker Sr., age 87, passed away at Hanover Hall Nursing Home in Hanover. He was the loving husband of the late Mary J. (Storm) Gouker, who passed away in 2005.
Robert was born in McSherrystown on Feb. 27, 1934, and was the son of the late Peter Pius Gouker and Gertrude (Cramer) Gouker.
He worked as a plant service janitor for P.H. Glatfelter in Spring Grove for over 20 years and also worked for Hanover Shoe Co. and part time at the Sonny Sheppard Gymnasium. He was a former volunteer at McSherrystown Fire Co., the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts and also enjoyed coaching Little League. He was an avid camper and was a longtime member of Annunciation BVM Church in McSherrystown.
Robert is survived by his children, Robert L. Gouker Jr., Raymond J. Gouker and his wife Vanessa, Agnella M. Redding and husband Larry, Elizabeth Rowe and husband James, and Mariann McIntyre and husband Steve; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Dolores Warner, Rose Storm and Joan Lawyer. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Nancy Gouker; his brother Leon Gouker; and his sister Jane Hockensmith.
Due to COVID19, services and interment will be held privately by the family under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Annunciation BVM Church, 26 N. 3rd St., McSherrystown, PA 17344; or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.