Jean R. Starner, age 91, of Gardners, passed away August 5, 2023, at WellSpan York Hospital.
She was born April 11, 1932, in Carlisle, to the late Robert and Dorothy (Murtoff) Beam. Jean was widowed by her husband, Virgil Starner. She attended Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, enjoyed crocheting and her flower beds and loved her cats.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Connie Adams of Bendersville, and Luann Fix of Gardners; grandchildren, Angie Stine, Tyler VanMetre, Tessa Kime, Nerissa Shepard and Blane Adams; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jim Beam of Gardners; and sister, June Cline of Gardners.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where a viewing will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 12 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Pastor Eric Snyder will officiate the service. Jean will be laid to rest beside her husband at Uriah Church Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
