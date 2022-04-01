Mabel Alice Grove, age 99, of York Springs, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Cross Keys Village. She was born December 2, 1922, in York Springs, the daughter of the late Clark and Lila (Kimmel) Pittenturf. She was the widow of D. Harold Grove.
Mabel was a member of the Idaville United Brethren Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Weaver and husband Harold of York Springs, and Roxey Sauble and husband Gene of York Springs; grandchildren, Tracy Boyer and husband David of York Springs, Lori McNair and husband Scott of York, Matthew Sauble and wife Jennifer of York Springs, and Mark Sauble of York Springs; and great-grandchildren, Adam Boyer and wife Jessica of Gettysburg, Alex McNair of York, and Christopher Sauble of York Springs.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, PA 17324. Pastor Stuart Johns will be officiating the service. Private burial will take place at Barrens Church Cemetery, Dillsburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Idaville United Brethren Church.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
