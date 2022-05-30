Maxine M. (Highlands) Calaman, 84, passed Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Gardens at Gettysburg. She was the wife of Jan S. Calaman, her husband of 39 years.
Maxine was born November 14, 1937, in South Newton, the daughter of the late Paul and Myrtle (Utze) Highlands.
In addition to her husband Jan, Maxine is survived by two sons, Dale L. Guise of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla., and Daniel L. Guise of Germantown, Md.; five grandchildren; and a sister, Dorene Smith of New Oxford.
Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.