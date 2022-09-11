A. Louise Morelock, 102, of Littlestown, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at her home. She was the widow of Monroe G. Morelock who died Jan. 3, 1996. Louise was born Dec. 1, 1919, in Littlestown.
She was a 1937 Littlestown High School graduate and was educated at St. Agnes Hospital of Philadelphia and received her masters in guidance at Shippensburg University. Louise was a school nurse at Bermudian School District and retired from Gettysburg School District on Jan 7, 1983 as a guidance counselor.
Surviving are her children, Elizabeth “Betty” Morelock-Sproull of Monroeville, Sally Kuhns of Littlestown and Terry Morelock of The Villages, Fla.; her six grandchildren, Brett Hayman, Kecia Hayman, Corey Bittle, Jennifer Brown, Matthew Kuhns and Kevin Morelock; her 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson. Louise was predeceased by her daughter, Jacqueline Hayman; and her sister, Marion Shanebrook.
She was a member of PSAR Retired, Adams County Public Library, Retired School Nurses, and an Elks Auxiliary member. Louise volunteered for Meals-on-Wheels and Adams County Library. She enjoyed ballroom dancing and gardening.
Memorial service is Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown. A visitation is 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. Inurnment is private in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Louise’s name may be sent to VNA of Hanover, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331 or Thunderbolt Foundation, 162 Newark St., Littlestown, PA 17340 or Adams County Public Library, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh@comcast.net.
