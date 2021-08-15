Linda L. Strausbaugh, 77, of Hanover, Pa., formerly of Gettysburg, suddenly entered God’s Kingdom on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at UPMC Hanover surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 21, 1943 in Hanover, Pa., the daughter of the late Louis and Wortha Pyles Leist. Linda’s husband of 57 years, Robert E. Strausbaugh passed away January of this year.
Linda found great joy in being a servant of the Lord. She was an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Gettysburg, where she served in many ways, including longtime Treasurer (stepping down in January this year) and former Board member.
She attended Littlestown High School. She retired from Gettysburg Belco Credit Union as office manager after more than 20 years of service.
Linda was loved by her family, and they brought her immense joy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by six children, Kathy Dayhoff and her husband Mike of Gettysburg, Pa., Perry Strausbaugh of Abbottstown, Pa., Mark Strausbaugh and his wife Cindy of Gettysburg, Pa., James Strausbaugh and his wife Michelle of Thomasville, Pa., Tony Strausbaugh and his wife Diane of New Oxford, Pa., Sherry Strausbaugh and her wife Heather Carroll of Livermore, Calif.; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Arlene L. King and her husband Charles of Taneytown, Md.
A Memorial Service will take place on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Gray officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda’s memory can be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Lane, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
