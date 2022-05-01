Virginia Mae (DeHaven) Speelman, 107, of Gettysburg, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at The Gardens of Gettysburg, three days after her 107th birthday.
Born April 27, 1915, in Berkley Springs, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Franklin M. and Della Grace (Lutman) DeHaven. She was the wife of the late Barthal Speelman, who died in 1977.
Mrs. Speelman was a member of Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, Gettysburg. She worked for Knouse Foods in Orrtanna many years ago before she started taking care of a local couple and their needs for over 30 years. It was then that she became a housewife caring for her ailing husband.
Virginia is survived by her son, Vernon Speelman and his wife Joyce of Gettysburg; her three grandchildren, Francis Speelman and his wife Shelley of Gettysburg, Diane Steltzer and her husband James of Carlisle, and Carolyn Slaybaugh and her husband Brian of Orrtanna; six great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Evelyn James of Harpers Ferry, W.Va. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nancy Speelman; her great-grandson, Landon Brown; her sister, Louise Brown; her three brothers, Charles DeHaven, Elwood DeHaven, and James DeHaven; and her half-brother, Paul DeHaven.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, with Rev Dr. Mark Englund-Krieger officiating. Burial will be in the Upper Marsh Creek Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Friday morning at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.