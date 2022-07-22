Michael Lawrence “Larry” Maruskin passed peacefully on July 16, with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was born May 14, 1946, to Mary Lou Wittway and Michael Maruskin in Youngstown, Ohio.
He was a graduate of Ursuline High School, Youngstown State University and University of Phoenix. He worked for many years in the fire protection industry and retired from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. There he specialized in education and legislation regarding sprinkler systems in nursing homes and college dormitories.
Larry was a fan of sports (all sports, both as an athlete and as a fan), particularly Ohio State. He was a former marathon runner, a lover of animals, and was an active volunteer with the St. Vincent de Paul Society to provide food and necessities for the underprivileged. He was a parishioner at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, Md. His strong faith carried him through a long battle with multiple sclerosis and he kept a positive outlook despite his health struggles.
He’s survived by his wife of 44 years, Susanne; his daughter Lauren and son-in-law John Foley; grandchildren, Payton, Johnny and Taylor; and half-brother, Paul Maruskin and family.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, July 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., in Emmitsburg. Family will receive guests in the church starting at 10 a.m. and a luncheon in the parish hall will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s name to St. Joseph’s Church (stjosephcatholicchurchemmitsburg.com), ziMS Foundation for multiple sclerosis research and support (zimsfoundation.org), or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences ca be made to wwwmyersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.