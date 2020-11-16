Norman E. Yingling, 86, of Gettysburg, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Laurel Lake Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Chambersburg. He was the loving husband of Johneta (Murray) Yingling who died April 16, 2018.
He was born Dec. 2, 1933, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Norman V. and Marie E. (Martin) Yingling.
Norm served in the Navy during the Korean War on board the USS H.W. Gilmore, the USS Glynn and the USS Chilton. In 1958, he graduated from the Philadelphia Institute of Barbering and was retired from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
He was a life member of the American Legion Post 202, Gettysburg, where he enjoyed singing on karaoke night. As a young man, he was an amateur boxer and throughout his life enjoyed following sports of all kinds, especially the Philadelphia Eagles and Notre Dame football and basketball; however, his greatest joy was following his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers, having been a fan since their time in Brooklyn.
He is survived by his sons, Greg and wife Sherry of Gettysburg, Steve of Corpus Christi, Texas, Todd and wife Angie of Orrtanna, Joe and wife Dawn of Hanover, and Mike and wife Megan of New Oxford; brother, Jim and wife Rose of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Heather, Jeff, Brice, Alex, Andrew, Joey, Veronica, Makenzie and Madison; step-grandchildren, Eric, Andrew, Douglas, Jordan and Jesse; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Damian, Zoey and Kedron; stepson Todd Stouch and wife Kristyn of Spring Grove; stepdaughters-in-law, Wendy Rudisill and Laurie Stouch, both of Gettysburg; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey; sisters, Joan Cool, Lillian Black and Mary Bowling; brothers-in-law, Dale Bowling and Russell Cool; and stepsons, David and Ryan Stouch.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Ed Brower officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the services will be required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing protocols.
Contributions in memory of Norman E. Yingling may be made to the Adams Rescue Mission, 2515 York Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
To share memories of Norm and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
