Donna A. Walter, age 66, of Aspers, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Gettysburg. She was born Oct. 16, 1953, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Donald and Bonnie (Arrowood) Mawyer.
Donna graduated in the Class of 1971 from Largo High School in Maryland. She worked as a sales clerk at the Walmart in Gettysburg for several years. In her spare time, Donna enjoyed camping, shopping, traveling to the beach and spending time with her dogs and grandkids. Her family remembers her most of all for her love of family and being willing to help anyone.
Donna is survived by her two children, Christine (Richard) Long of New Oxford and Richard (Samantha) Walter of Aspers; two brothers, Robert Mawyer of Hoopers Island, Md., and Grant Bailey of Virginia Beach, Va.; and three grandchildren, Hunter Long, Autumn Long and Abigail Walter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband who passed in 2016, Christopher A. Walter; son, Donald Walter; and three brothers, Tommy, Kenny and Kevin Mawyer.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services are at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
