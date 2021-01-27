Michael Phipps, who passed peacefully from this life on Dec. 17, 2020, spent over 25 years in the Gettysburg community.
During this time has been acknowledged as a gifted orator, historian and soldier. Whilst these talents and accomplishments are certainly noteworthy, he is also mourned as a husband and father.
Since 2011 (after medically retiring from the U.S. Army following the sustainment of combat-related injuries) Michael and his wife, Ann Branaugh-Phipps, raised a family near Ft. Hood, Texas, where he spent the remainder of his too short life entirely devoted to her and their three children, Heidi Phipps (12), Robert Phipps (11), and William Phipps (9).
May he be remembered not only for his sacrifice to this country, but also for his unsung selflessness as a loving husband and father. We miss you, daddy.
Memorial contributions may be made toward the purchase of a commemorative brick that will be installed at the National Mounted Warrior Museum at Fort Hood, Texas, and also at the public library of Copperas Cove, Texas. Please send contributions to Ann Branaugh-Phipps, P.O. Box 433Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
Services will be held when Covid restrictions are lifted.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.