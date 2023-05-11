John W. Heflin Jr., 91, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Quincy Village.
He was born in Winchester, Virginia, on February 7, 1932, son of the late John W. Heflin Sr., and Victoria “Goldie” (Clark) Heflin.
John served his country with pride in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958. He was an elevator maintenance mechanic and was employed by Westinghouse/Schindler Elevator in Gettysburg for 27 years.
He was a member of the Greenwood Assembly of God Church in Fayetteville, Pa. John enjoyed sports and watching automobile racing, football, and the Baltimore Orioles in his free time.
He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara K. (Kuhn) Heflin; his son, John Alan Heflin; his brothers, William and Vernon Heflin; and sisters, Catherine Himes, and Helen Jacobs.
He is survived by his son, Mark G. Heflin (Hampton, Va.); his brothers, Robert, Richard, and Glenn Heflin; and his sisters, Betty Hallet, Peggy Kuhn, and Nancy Plank.
There will be a memorial service, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. A visitation period will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 3535, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.