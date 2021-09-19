Dean N. Hilker, 80, of Hanover, died Saturday, Sept 18, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Gloria J. (Utz) Hilker for 57 years. Born Feb. 12, 1941 in Littlestown, Dean was the son of the late Walter E. and Delta G. (Good) Hilker. He was a 1959 Littlestown High School graduate and served in the army reserves. Dean had been a Service Rep with Elsner Engineering of Hanover for 38 years traveling all over the world and retiring in 2005.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are three children: Kathy L. Mathias & Brian of Hanover, Pamela S. Ensminger & Michael of York and Mark A. Hilker of Hanover; his three grandchildren, Daniel E. and Issac M. Ensminger and Katelyn G. Hilker; his brothers, Louis Hilker, Raymond Hilker, William Hilker and James Hilker, all of Hanover and David Hilker of Littlestown; his sister, Nancy Rohrbaugh of Bonneauville and many nieces and nephews. Dean was a member of Christ Church of Littlestown and the Beekeepers Association. He loved woodworking and enjoyed bowling, gardening, football and spending time with his family.
Services are private. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown. Contributions in Dean’s name may be sent to Alpha Fire Co., 40 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.