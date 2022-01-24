Herbert F. Wirth Jr., age 78, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Tuesday, July 6, 1943, in Carlisle, the son of the late Herbert F. Sr. and Helen A. (Black) Wirth.
Herb was formerly employed by Dal-Tile in Gettysburg for at least 25 years. He was a member of Eagles of Gettysburg. He loved hunting, fishing camping and any outdoor activity. He served in the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
He is survived by one daughter, Amy L. Wirth of Gettysburg; one son, Andrew L. and wife Amy Wirth of Shippensburg; three grandchildren, Adam Briggs, Ashley Rummel, and Austin Wirth; and one brother, William Wirth of Gettysburg,
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, with Rev. Eugene Cline officiating. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA. 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
