Rose Marie (Klunk) Redding Brockway, 86, Mechanicsburg, passed June 11.
Daughter of the late Earl and Gladys (Anderson) Klunk, she is survived by daughters, Julie Redding Brockway and Constance M. Redding; three siblings, Edward Klunk (Jill), Cecilla Dunchak, and Mary Ann Baranoski.
Mass is Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg. Visitation, 1-2 p.m., Thursday, at Malpezzi Funeral Home.
Full obituary, visit www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com.
