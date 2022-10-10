Charles W. “Charlie” Strausbaugh Jr., 86, of Fairfield, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital.
He was born September 9, 1936, in Fairfield, the son of the late Charles W. and Mary Sillik Strausbaugh Sr. His wife, Alverda Heller Strausbaugh, died in 2021.
Charles was an auctioneer in the Orrtanna area for many years and he also ran a flea market in Orrtanna.
Mr. Strausbaugh is survived by two daughters, Karen Jeffcoat of Fairfield, and Tara Strausbaugh of Chambersburg, Pa.; a son, Charles William “Bill” Strausbaugh III, whereabouts unknown; seven grandchildren, Jodi Jeffcoat, April Jeffcoat, J.D. Little, Jacob Little, Rose Little, Connie Little, and Heather Wallace; and a great-granddaughter, Riley Little.
Graveside services will be held Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fairfield.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.