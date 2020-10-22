Bruce W. Shaffer, 67, of McSherrystown, entered God’s eternal care, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side.
Born Aug. 14, 1953, in Hanover, Pa., he was the son of the late Burnell S. and Charlotte N. (Spangler) Shaffer. Bruce was the loving husband of Lori M. (Wildasin) Shaffer with whom he shared 24-1/2 years of marriage.
Bruce was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Gettysburg.
Bruce was a 1972 graduate of South Western High School, known affectionately as “Bruce the Moose,” hardly ever missed a SWHS football game, and loved to watch NASCAR racing.
Bruce worked as a packer for Hanover Lantern for 25 years and Signify for 10 years.
Bruce enjoyed attending football games at his alma mater, and spending time with his wife Lori and their toy poodles.
In addition to his loving wife, Lori, Bruce is survived by two brothers, Craig Shaffer of McSherrystown, and Allen B. Shaffer and wife Pat of Lake Zurich, Ill.; two nieces; and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane L. Shaffer.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1495 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, with the Rev. Lynnwood Spangler officiating. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bruce to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502, www.npcf.us; or The Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
