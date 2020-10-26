Steven A. Schaeffer, 66, of Gettysburg, died Friday afternoon, Oct. 16, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Steve was born in Manchester, Md., and grew up in Carroll County. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years until a riding accident rendered him unable to continue.
There will be a graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery at a future time to be determined.
The Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local humane society, or equivalent chapter of the DAV (Disabled American Veterans Association).
