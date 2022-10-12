Roger James Colkitt, age 81, of Bonneauville, passed away October 10, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital after a weekend with family by his side. He was born December 17, 1940, in Grants Pass, Oregon, to the late Frank Colkitt and Bessie (Monroe) Storm.
Roger graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He was a veteran of the US Navy and achieved the rank of lieutenant as a submariner during the Vietnam War.
He was employed as a contractor for the US Navy, after which he was employed as a salesman for home improvements for both Sears and The Home Depot. Roger liked to watch Purdue Football, snack on M&Ms and chocolate chip cookies, play the PA Lottery and most of all spend time with his family.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter, Kieth A. Colkitt and his wife Linda of Gettysburg, Frederick J. Colkitt and his wife Dee of Paradise, Pa., and Edith H. Kinser and her husband Daniel of Chesterfield, Va.; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Karen, James, Ruben, Ryen, Anthony, Cynthia, Sara, Courtney, Anton James and Freddie; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Claudia Tramm of the state of Indiana; and one brother, Bernard Storm of Washington State.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joanne M. Colkitt whom he married September 13, 1958; she died May 21, 2022. For the past several years he lovingly took care of Joanne’s many medical needs until her death.
Professional Services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc. of Bendersville.
There will be no public viewing. A military service with honors will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Fort Indiantown Gap VA National Cemetery, Annville, Pa., with Rev. Dan Summers officiating.
