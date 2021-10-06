Barbara A. Claar, age 82, of Gettysburg, died October 3, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
Born February 22, 1939, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Irma (Collins) Miller. She was the widow of Ralph Daun Claar.
Barbara was a member of Mountain Top Ministries, loved playing, singing and listening to country music but most of all, loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her son, Daun Claar of Ellenton, Fla.; daughter Irma Dile and significant other Terry Grove of Chambersburg; grandchildren, Shannon married to Hyacinth Hyacinth, Jeramiah Dile, Zack Dile and wife Ashlyn, Cheyenne married to Josh Bartle, and Phillip Claar and wife Leah; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her ex-husband, Frank Rodgers, of Hanover.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Wanda Claar.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where viewing will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, October 12, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Ken Reid. Barbara will be laid to rest at Benders Lutheran Church Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit DuganFH.com.
