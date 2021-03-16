Helen H. Schmidt, age 93, of Gettysburg, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home in Gettysburg. She was born November 3, 1927, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Peter and Irene (Supper) Hagis.
Helen graduated from Simon Gratz High School in Philadelphia. While working at the Philadelphia Electric Company, she met her husband and also formed a group of very special life-long friends known as the “The Gang.”
She was also a member and past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star in Philadelphia and Gettysburg. She enjoyed spending time on the beach at the Jersey Shore and going to the Atlantic City casinos. She also enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, bingo, Keno, and Mahjong.
She is survived by one daughter, Carol J. Detweiler of Gettysburg; two sons, Theodore C. Schmidt and wife Julie Murphy of Philadelphia, and Kenneth A. Schmidt of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; one granddaughter, Jill (Karl) Holland of Pennsylvania; and one great-grandson, Shane. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Theodore C. Schmidt; one brother, Peter Hagis Jr.; and one son-in-law, Clifford Detweiler.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19, at Dugan Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Englund-Krieger officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. Private Interment will be held at a later date in Cape May County Veteran’s Cemetery, New Jersey. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and for the safety of all in attendance, those attending are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
