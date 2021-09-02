Olga Gabriela Krossick, 94, of Gettysburg, formally of Fort Salonga, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, August 25, surrounded by her family. Born October 11, 1926, in McAdoo, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Sylvester Pougash and Gabriela (Schefalovitch) Brodish.
After the passing of both her parents, Olga moved at the age of 18 to New York where she worked as an elevator operator on Wall Street during the Second World War. There she met her husband, the late Michael Krossick, and they were married for 34 years.
She is survived by her son, Gary Kross; daughter, Joan (Krossick) Chandon; son-in-law, Sal Chandon; and granddaughter and best friend, Alexandra Chandon, all of Gettysburg. Olga’s greatest joy was spending time with her children and especially her granddaughter.
In 1987, she moved to Gettysburg with her children and operated The Doubleday Inn and, later The Historic Fairfield Inn, where she made every guest feel like they were part of her family.
Olga was an avid traveler. She loved traveling with family and friends, enjoying new adventures and meeting people from all around the world. In preparing for her passing she said: “I’m about to go on a new adventure only, this time, I’m going on the trip by myself.”
In the final years of her life, she devoted much of her time to community service. Her favorite project was knitting bed shawls for nursing home patients around the holidays. Her last batch, 24 shawls, will be donated this Christmas by the family.
We will miss her warmth, caring, kindness, compassion, smile and unconditional love.
Since the late 1940s, Olga and her husband supported Father Flanagan’s Boys’ Home Charity. If the preference is to donate in Olga’s name, the family suggests donations be made to Boys Town, 13940 Gutowski Road, Boys Town, NE 68010 or boystown.org/give
A Celebration of Life Service for Olga will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. The service will be held at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. A reception will follow the service in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.