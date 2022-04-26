Ann Lucille Nevitt, 99, Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home.
She was born November 22, 1922, in Irvington, Va., the daughter of the late William W. and Annie Sanders Broadus. She was the widow of the late Reverend Canon Benjamin W. Nevitt (Lt. Col. USAFR).
She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Washington, D.C. Following high school, she was employed at the Department of Commerce and later the Civil Aeronautics Administration. During this time she attended George Washington University in the evenings to earn her college degree. Following her marriage and moving around the country with her husband she earned he BA in English from the State University of New York. Ann’s professional career also included positions at the U.S. Department of Justice and Selective Service System.
Ann was active in volunteer work for many years wherever she lived, serving as a Red Cross Gray Lady at Lakeland Air Force Base in Texas, Burderop Park Hospital in England and Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. She was also active in the Officers Wives Club and CPS Association as well as many church organizations.
Ann loved many of the arts and crafts. She was accomplished at sewing, embroidery, needlepoint, painting, quilting and traditional rug hooking, to name a few. She co-founded with Jane Elliot the Blue and Gray Rug Hookers that began to meet in 1989 and is still in existence today. She was a member of Prince of Peace Episcopal Church and an Associate of the Society of St. Margaret, a sisterhood of the Episcopal Church. She was also a charter member of the Colonial York Knitters’ Guild, a charter member of the Apple Needle pointers Chapter of the American Needlepointer Guild, and a member of the Mason Dixon Chapter of the Association of Traditional Hooking Artists.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gregg Keckler officiating. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
