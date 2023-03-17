Stephen “Skip” Olinger, 68, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Doey’s House, inpatient hospice care, in Hagerstown, Md.
He was born April 18, 1954, in Gettysburg, the son of the late George and Mae (Bream) Olinger. Skip was predeceased by his beloved sister, “Pedie,” in September 2022. Skip was a 1972 graduate of Gettysburg High School and attended Temple University. He later continued his studies at the HACC Gettysburg campus.
Skip is survived by a daughter, Sarah Hadoulis and her husband Michael, of Connecticut. He is also survived by a brother, Barton Olinger and his wife Colleen, of Los Alamos, N.M.; a nephew, Noah Rubira, a niece, Axa Jones and her husband BJ, great-nephew, Nathan, and great-niece, Jayden, all residing in Gettysburg; and his ex-wife, Michelle Jewell of Gettysburg.
Skip loved Gettysburg and the battlefield. He took great joy in his daily task of feeding the local birds and he especially enjoyed walking with his sister Pedie and her dogs on the battlefield. Skip also sought to follow a daily mindfulness meditation practice and was a member of the Insight Meditation Community of Gettysburg.
A celebration of Skip’s life will take place at a later date.
Remembrance donations may be made to PROJECT REFORM Triple Gem Prison Ministries, PO Box 4681, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Triple Gem provides Buddhist services for prison inmates, as well as assisting in community re-entry programs.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
