Gloria J. “Glo” (Staub) Harbold, 68, of New Oxford, entered God’s eternal care, Friday, June 2, 2023, in the comfort of her home. She was the loving wife of Stanley L. Harbold, her husband of 44 years.
Glo was born on July 1, 1954, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Charles L. and Dorothy V. (Speelman) Staub Sr.
Glo was a 1972 graduate of Littlestown High School and retired real estate broker of nearly 35 years. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed life to the fullest, and in later years adored time with family. Many called her “Glo,” and that is just what she was.
In addition to her husband Stanley, Glo is survived by her children, Stacey Barnes and her husband Tim of Etters, Stan and his wife Chris of Haw River, N.C., and Jay and his wife Kim of Abbottstown; five grandchildren, Zackery Slonaker, Jacob Slonaker, Norah Harbold, Evan Harbold, and Maddie Harbold; one great-grandchild, Luna Slonaker; four brothers, Edwin J. Staub and Donald A. Staub, both of Littlestown, Gerald D. Staub of Bonneauville, and Louis A. Staub of New Oxford; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, William G. Staub, Richard E. Staub, and Charles L. Staub Jr.; and a sister, Patricia L. Staub.
Following cremation, a visitation will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., New Oxford, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.