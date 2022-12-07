Rita Charrisse Moist, 72, of Gettysburg (Bonneauville), formerly of Lewistown, Pa., entered God's eternal care on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Born October 7, 1950, in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late Walter E. and Norah Emily Ruth “Pat” (Potter) Irrgang. Rita was the loving wife of Robert “Bob” R. Moist Jr., with whom she shared just under 35 years of marriage.
Rita was a graduate of Lewistown-Granville High School Class of 1968.
Rita was a homemaker. She was Christian by faith. In her free time, Rita enjoyed cooking and gardening, as well as watching the butterflies and birds in her garden.
In addition to her loving husband, Bob, Rita is survived by her daughter Nicole Berrier and companion Joel Hernandez of Hampton, Pa.; and her sonn Michael R. Berrier and wife Christine of Abbottstown. She also leaves behind three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by one great-grandchild, and her two brothers, Walter “Rick” E. Irrgang and Mark S. Irrgang.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
