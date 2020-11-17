Helen Virginia Bouis, 96, formerly of Westminster, died on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Gardens of Gettysburg.
Born on Jan. 23, 1924, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Norris Ridaway and Ethel Paul Ridaway. Her husband M. Dwight Bouis died on Feb. 28, 1982.
Helen was a member of the Westminster United Methodist Church. She worked in the church's food pantry for 14 years. She was also active in bible studies at the church. She participated in a local homemaker’s group for decades. She loved to cook and sew.
She is survived by daughters Carolyn V. Holland-Koontz and husband Dean of Littlestown, and Claudia A. “Cookie” Humphreys and husband Richard of West Fenwick, Del.; six grandchildren, Alyson Kwon, Norman Buckingham III, Alexander Buckingham, Beatrice Ginger Eney, Terrie Leigh Driscoll-Smith, and Tracy Lynn Crone. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter Marion Dale Buckingham and a grandson Scott Holland.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Westminster United Methodist Church at 165 E. Main St., Westminster, MD. 21157.
Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Online condolences can be made at www.fletcherfuneralhome.net.
