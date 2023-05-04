Donald E. Gateley, 86, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, April 26, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Donald “Buddy” Gateley was born in Washington, D.C., on July 18, 1936, and grew up in Hyattsville, Maryland. After graduating from Northwestern High School in 1954, he joined the United States Air Force and after serving his commitment, enrolled at the University of Maryland, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama.
Don then got a job with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he served for 25 years as a systems management analyst. He was transferred to Kansas City, Missouri, in the mid-1970s, and while there earned his master’s degree in English. He retired from the USDA in 1991.
Don moved to Fairfield in 2007 and then to Gettysburg in 2015. A born actor, Don always stayed connected to theater no matter where life took him. He has appeared in some 60 academic and community theater productions ranging in scope from Tennessee Williams to Cole Porter and David Mamet.
Most recently he was involved in several Gettysburg Community Theatre productions such as Guys and Dolls, Once Upon a Mattress, Gypsy, and The Crucible, among others.
Don is survived by his daughter, Laura Anne, and his best friend William Both, of Gettysburg; his son Gregory Donald and wife Deborah of Nashville, Tennessee; and his sister Sally Gateley and longtime friend Carol Mattingly, of Fairfield.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.