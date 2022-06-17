Helen M. Laughman, 92, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg after a long illness.
Born January 5, 1930, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Levi and Annie (Reynolds) Cook.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Wilbur “Reds” Laughman; her son, Larry Laughman; and granddaughter, Kelly Kump.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandy Catchings; three grandchildren, Brian Kump, Spencer Laughman and Madison Laughman; and seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Fissel, Dalyce Kump, Danika Kump, Haylie Kump, Callahan Laughman, Levi Laughman and Phylin Laughman.
Following cremation, the family is planning a Celebration of Life for Helen at a future date.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
