Emilie Jean Holler, 85, of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Transitions Health Care in Gettysburg, after a long illness.
Born January 11, 1938, in Avella, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William T. and Moynelle (Fehl) Hollaway. Emilie is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, James A. Holler Sr.
She was a member of the Iron Springs Brethren in Christ Church in Fairfield. Emilie had worked as a day care worker at the Montrose Baptist Church, served as a bookkeeper and office manager for Tom Carpenter Association, and retired from Reactel Inc. She enjoyed working with children, especially her grandchildren, traveling and being a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Emilie is survived by her three children, Jo Ann Mueller (David) of Lancaster, Pa., James A. Holler Jr. (Nancy) of Fairfield, and Chris A. Holler (Teresa) of Clarksburg, Md.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Bertha Thellman of Warren, Ohio, Catherine Griffith (William) of Avella, Pa., and Sandra Cauvet (Kenneth) of Canton, Mich. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Andrew, Homer, Henry, and William Hollaway; and four sisters, Hazel Ann Hollaway, Mildred Piatt, Moynelle Kern and Ruth Murray.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Twisted Creek Farm, 420 Crum Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
