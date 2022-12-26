Timothy K. Bollinger, 70, of Gettysburg, died Saturday morning, Dec. 24, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Tim was born Sept. 25, 1952 to Kathryn (Kay) and Charles (Jake) Bollinger and was a life-long Gettysburg resident. He was a graduate of Gettysburg High School.
In his early careers Tim worked for Keller Automotive, owned his own Wash On Wheels business, was the manager of The Inn Restaurant, and service advisor at Sears Automotive in Hanover. He was employed for almost 20 years at Beach Filter Company, Glenville, Pa. as plant and operations manager, leaving there for an additional career as sales representative for Abbey Drum Company, Baltimore.
Tim was a member of the Emmitsburg Legion Post 121 S.A.L., social member of VFW Post 15, Gettysburg, car enthusiast, Florida Guitar Army fan, and, of course, avid New York Yankees fan.
He is predeceased by his parents, brother Charles (Bud), and sister-in-law Marilyn Culp Bollinger. He is survived, and will be deeply missed by, his wife Cindy; brother Harvey of Slidell, La.; sister-in-law Sandy of Oneonta, N.Y.; cousins, nieces and nephews; and a legion of life-long friends.
Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held in the new year. Family and friends are asked to gather their best and favorite “Timmy” stories to share at that time.
For Tim, “keep in touch with your buddies, buy the bar a round, and take $5 out of the bowl.” In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you will consider supporting our local veterans organizations, animal rescues and the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation.
