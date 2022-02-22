Steven S. Williams, 72, of Orrtanna, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born June 10, 1949, in Floral Park, N.Y., the son of the late Joseph H. and Marion Rogers Williams.
Steven worked for Heiges Masonry in Gettysburg for many years and then for Knouse Foods as a forklift operator. Following that he was employed at Gettysburg Construction Company and Snavely’s Garden Corner in Chambersburg, Pa., and finally at El Vista Orchards. He was a model railroad enthusiast and loved to garden. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Steven is survived by his wife, Patricia Tressler Williams; two sons, Matthew T. Williams and his fiancé Anita Sherman of Hanover, Pa., and Jason S. Williams and his wife Trish of Fayetteville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Brandon McMaster and his wife Dawn, Harley Williams, Jason J. Williams, and Bridget Williams; three great-grandchildren, Asher Williams, Corbin McMaster, and Colson McMaster; and a brother, Gary Williams and his wife Cindy of Mechanicsburg, Pa. He was predeceased by two brothers, Roger Williams, and Kevin Williams.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with Pastor C. Roy Daywalt officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
