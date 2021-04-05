Richard “Dick” L. Kreitz, 84, of Fairfield, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his home.
Born June 12, 1936, in Highland, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles T. and Margaret A. (Hoffman) Kreitz. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. (Fleming) Kreitz who died Dec. 25, 2016.
Mr. Kreitz was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fairfield. He worked as a shipper at Flow Serve and also was employed by Blue Ridge Pipe and Nipple for 32 years.
Dick is survived by his two sons, Robert L. Kreitz and his wife Colleen of Fairfield, and Ricky L. Kreitz and his wife Yvette of Orrtanna; four grandchildren, Brandi Keller, Josh Kreitz, Jessica Dean, and Beth Smallwood; eight great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Grace, Madison, Sydney, Norah, Emmit, Irie, and Easton; and one brother, Charles Kreitz Jr., of Gettysburg. He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Brown.
Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.