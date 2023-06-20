Cory Shultz, 38, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 18, 2023, in his home. Born April 2, 1985, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Loring H. Shultz Jr. and his wife Cindy and Elizabeth (Shoemaker) Brett and her husband Gary of Cashtown.
He was a graduate of Gettysburg High School with the Class of 2004. Cory later went on to obtain his bachelors degree from Penn State University in 2018. Cory was a United States Army veteran who served honorably in Iraq for 15 months. He was currently employed as an accounting assistant at Brad Etchberger CPA, Chambersburg.
Cory enjoyed kayaking, fishing, hiking, and spending time with his son, Josh.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kelli-Jo (Schaub) Shultz whom he married April 15, 2016; a son, Joshua D. Shultz, at home; paternal grandparents, Loring and Jean Shultz of Gettysburg; three sisters, Lorin Elizabeth Miller, Sara Brett, and Katie Rundgren and her husband Robert, all of Gettysburg; two step-siblings, Nathan Keefer of Hanover, Pa., and Shannon Keefer of Gettysburg; special cousin, Jason O’Day and his wife, Katie; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Donald and Martha Shoemaker.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202, with Pastor W. David Kent officiating. Military honors will be provided by the VFW Post 1599 Honor Guard following the service. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday in the evening as well as an hour prior to the service Monday morning in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com.
