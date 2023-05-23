Teresa M. Halter, 66, of Gettysburg, gained her angel wings on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in the comforts of her home after a five-year battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Born Aug. 1, 1956, in La Mesa, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Paul and Lorraine (Wren) Creamer. Teresa was the loving wife of Erich G. Halter for 36 years until the time of his death in 2011. She was also predeceased by her son, Erich M. Halter; brother, Daniel T. Creamer; and father-in-law, George E. Halter.
Teresa was a 1974 graduate of Littlestown High School and worked at Hadco for 29 years as a laborer; however, her true passion in the life was taking care of others. She was a selfless person whose generosity would be offered to anyone she found in need. Her motivation to fight after receiving a terminal diagnosis was so that she might live long enough for her grandchildren to know their "Oma" and may she rest peacefully knowing she succeeded. Her four grandchildren were the apples of her eye and she cherished the time she got to spend with them.
Teresa is survived by long-time companion, John A. Warner; her daughter, Melissa D. Gladfelter and son-in-law, Scott Gladfelter; two brothers, Dale Creamer and Paul E. Creamer and sister-in-law, Sandra Creamer; her sister, Diana Valley; her mother-in-law, Hildegard Halter; her four grandchildren; amongst numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with information to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
