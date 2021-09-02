Shirley Jean (Harman) Mummert, 75, of Johnstown, passed away September 1, 2021, at Arbutus Park Manor. Born February 21, 1946, in Gettysburg, saw was the daughter of Luther and Catherine (Seymore) Harman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Analee Constable. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Larry E. Mummert; and sons, Todd and wife Ontipa Mummert, and Steven and friend Christine; grandsons, Christopher, Jordan, and Cole; great-grandson Qwinton. She is the sister of Luther (Judy) Harman, and Wilson (Ray) Harman; and sister-in-law to Darryl (Linda A.) Mummert.
Shirley was a 1964 Biglerville High School graduate who married Larry on July 5, 1964. Having worked many jobs Shirley was most proud of her 22 years as office and banquet manager of the Encore Restaurant in the old Richland Mall.
Shirley was a member of St. David’s Lutheran Church where she was a former adult Sunday school teacher. She loved her two cats, watching birds, horses, football, fireworks, and Civil War sites.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Arbutus Retirement Park, Cross Roads, for the loving care given to Shirley.
Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, at St. David’s Lutheran Church. Following cremation, a brief family service will be held when she is returned home to Biglerville at a later date.
Family is being serviced by the George E. Mason Funeral Home Inc. Davidsville.
To leave condolences for the family please visit www.georgemasonfuneralhome.com.
