Beverly B. Black, 73, of Gloucester, Va., passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center in Richmond, Va.
Bev was born June 27, 1947, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Thomas S. and Frances Stinson Bittle of Gettysburg. Bev is survived by her husband, Jesse Black of Gloucester, Va.
In her earlier years, Bev worked as a private investigator on Long Island, N.Y., where she lived at the time. Upon moving back to Gettysburg, Bev was employed at the National Park Service Gettysburg Cyclorama, The Farnsworth House Inn and Ghost Tours, where she met Jesse. Following her move to Virginia with Jesse, Bev managed several motels in the Gloucester area.
Bev was passionate about history and was always able to expand conversations with her knowledge. Like her parents, Bev was an avid antique and quilt collector. Loving the thrill of the hunt to find a treasure, she acquired many treasures throughout her years of collecting.
In addition to her husband, Beverly is survived by four children, Lorrell Herman and her husband Martin of Massapequa Park, N.Y., Rebecca Cohan of Gettysburg, Thomas Cohan and his wife Marisa of Harrisburg, Pa., and David Cohan and his companion Erica Wilson of Chambersburg, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Abigail, Jacob, Zane, Connor, Trinity, Sofia, Rosalie, Ziva, and Zion, with a 10th on the way; two stepdaughters, Sharon Bessert and her husband Keith of Gloucester, Va., and Amanda Drummond and her husband David of Colonial Beach, Va.; four step-grandchildren, Kristy, Haley, Kayla, and Rachel; one step-great-grandchild, Aubree; three brothers, James T. Bittle and his wife Virginia of Arendtsville, John S. Bittle and his wife Diane of Fairfield, and Steven B. Bittle and his wife Rose of Fairfield; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Christian Memorial Service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DePaul Street, Emmitsburg, Md., on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Monday, June 28, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gloucester Museum of History in Gloucester, Va.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhme.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.