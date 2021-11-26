James L. Patterson Sr., age 76, of Bendersville, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at his home. He was born Monday, February 26, 1945, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Harry D. and Sarah J. (Tressler) Patterson.
Jim was formerly employed by Upper Adams School District as a custodian at Bendersville Elementary. He had also worked at Keystone Lumber in Biglerville. He was a life member of Bendersville Fire Company and served on Bendersville Borough Council.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria A. (Gochenauer) Patterson. He is also survived by two daughters, Annette M. and husband Darren Fair of Biglerville, and Michelle L. and husband Hayden Glatfelter of Aspers; seven grandchildren, Chad M. Fair, Brittney L. Fair, Justin W. and wife Jessica Patterson, Chante' N. Patterson, Olivia B. and husband Isaac Shreve, Owen W. Campbell, and Reed J. Gladfelter; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Clara Kelley of Hanover, Helen Weaver of Gettysburg, and Rita Sullivan of Abbottstown; and two brothers, Timothy Patterson of Fairfield, and Donald Patterson of Gettysburg. He was preceded in death by his son James L. Patterson Jr.; brother, Thomas; and sister Anna Margaret Patterson.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 30, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Wenksville Cemetery, Biglerville.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
