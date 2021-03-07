Marie L. Redding, 77, of Biglerville, died Friday afternoon, March 5, 2021 at her home with her children by her side.
Born April 23, 1943 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Viola (Gleim) Coover. She was the wife of the late Thomas L. Redding, who died January 31, 1995.
Mrs. Redding worked for a number of years as secretary for St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Gettysburg. After she retired from St. Francis, she worked as manager at Jane’s Market in Biglerville. She loved planting flowers and working in her garden. She enjoyed traveling with her sisters and spending time with her grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her three children: Sandra Joan Heisey and her husband Michael of Lancaster, Samuel Thomas Redding and his wife Kendra of Biglerville, Anthony Bruce Redding and his wife Stacy of Biglerville; five grandchildren: Aaron Haines, Thomas Haines, Joel Redding, Tyler Redding, Shawn Redding; one great-grandson, Carson Redding; her sister, Christine Rahrle, of Clay, New York; and her loyal dog, Frosty. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Marie Redding; her sister, Marion Lackey, and her brother, Ralph Horn.
The family would like to thank all the nurses from Grane Hospice for the care they provided for their mother during this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA with Fr. Andrew St. Hilaire officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday morning at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Biglerville Fire Company, 111 S. Main St., Biglerville, PA 17307 or to Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
