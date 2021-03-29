Zane R. Fox, 26, of Littlestown, died Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home. He was the companion of Jessica A. Small of Littlestown.
Born Jan. 14, 1995 in Gettysburg, Zane was the son of Danny and Donna (Hockensmith) Fox of Gettysburg.
Zane was a meat cutter at Stoney Point of Littlestown.
Surviving in addition to his companion and parents are his son, Lane M. Fox of Littlestown; his sister, Kelsey R. Fox-Krause and Dana of Minneola, Fla.; his paternal grandmother, Dianne Strupp and Gilbert of Wisconsin; his paternal step-grandmother, Sue Fox of Littlestown; and his aunts, uncles and cousins from North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
Zane enjoyed hunting and riding dirt bikes. He was very adventurous and enjoyed making people laugh.
Due to COVID-19, his funeral service will be private with Pastor Dylan Krause officiating. Viewing will be Thursday, April 1, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, where restrictions are as follows: masks must be worn and no congregating.
Memorials may be made to Zane’s son, “Lane M. Fox,” c/o Mr. and Mrs. Danny Fox, 1825 Barlow-Two Taverns Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, to establish Lane’s savings account.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
