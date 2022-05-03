Darryl Thomas Smith, 74, Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born November 11, 1947, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Thomas Millard Smith, and Grace B. Plaine Smith of Taneytown, Md. Darryl is survived by his wife, Dorrene Haines Smith.
Darryl was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Gettysburg. He was the former sales and marketing manager for the former Valley Quarry now known as New Enterprises.
He was a veteran of the US Army serving in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart. He was also part of the Honor Guard at the funeral of President Dwight Eisenhower in Abilene, Kan. Darryl enjoyed sports both coaching, managing and playing.
In addition to his wife and mother, Darryl is survived by a son, Timothy Eugene Smith and his wife Kathleen of Jessup, Md., their children, Calvin Smith, Cole Smith and Cooper Smith; a daughter, Tina Marie Williams and her husband Matthew of Orrtanna, and their children, Hunter Williams and Hailey Williams.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity UCC in Gettysburg on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Frederick Young officiating. Interment will be with full military honors at Evergreen Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster PA 17603.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
