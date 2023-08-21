Janice Ann (King) Rebert passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the age of 76, after a fight with cancer. She was born December 15, 1946.
She was married to Clay A. Rebert for 60 years. She was the daughter of Fred W. King and Eva Hope (Reaver) King.
Janice is survived by her husband, Clay, and also one son, Daniel A. Rebert and his wife Kristina, and a step-granddaughter, Brigitta.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Fred Allen “Pickles” King.
Janice worked in the insurance industry for 38 years. She liked to garden and travel.
Janice will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. There will be a visitation period preceding the service beginning at 1 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
