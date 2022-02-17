James K. Palmisano, 76, of Orrtanna, died Friday evening, February 11, 2022, at the Hershey Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Born September 10, 1945, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Marion Joseph and Lillie Frances (Halley) Palmisano. He was preceded in death by his brother, Marion B. Palmisano, and his sister, Mary Jane Palmisano.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 22 years, Sharon L. (Harding) Palmisano; three children, James K. Palmisano II (Bobbie Sue) of Union Bridge, Md., John B. Palmisano of Pocomoke City, Md., and Wendy M. George of Winchester, Va.; two stepsons, Michael Simpson (Deanna) of Germantown, Md., and Robert Simpson (Susan) of Ijamsville, Md.; eight grandchildren, Norman C. George III, Shelby Stanley, Victoria George, Abigail McGlaughlin, Hunter McGlaughlin, Hayden Palmisano, Jackson Palmisano, and Adrianna Palmisano; and four great-grandchildren, Harley George, Bailey Stanley, Camper Stanley and Darcy Stanley.
After graduating St. Anthony’s High School in Washington D.C., he joined the Navy and served during the Vietnam War. After his military service, he worked for two years with the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police. He then went on to work as a Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer for 21 years until his retirement in 1991. He was also a former commander of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans of Gettysburg, as well as member of Thurmont Conservation and Sportsman’s Club, Adams County Fish & Game, and Waynesboro, Pa., Fish & Game.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman and superior marksman. He competed in rifle shoots and received the NRA ranking of "High Master" and was very proud to be in such an esteemed class of rifleman. He attended trap shoots and pistol matches and has received many awards and honors. He loved his family, dogs, shooting sports, pheasant hunting and deer hunting. He spent numerous hours reloading with his grandsons and teaching them his skills in shooting. He also loved model railroading (coming from his father’s work on the railroads) and had numerous Lionel trains which he loved showing off to the kids and grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Monahan Funeral Home at 125 Carlisle St, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February, 24, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, with Father Peter DiTomasso officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.