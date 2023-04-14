George Thomas Motter, age 92, of Gardners, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2023. He was born January 18, 1931, in Littlestown, as the son of the late G. Edwin and Ruth E. (Sheeley) Motter.
Tom graduated in the Class of 1949 from Biglerville High School. He went on and served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
He owned and operated Motter’s General Store for many years. Tom later bought and operated a fruit farm and worked at Musselman’s as a mechanic. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Aspers and a lifetime member of the Disabled Veterans of America.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannne L. (Howe) Motter who passed in 2013; his son, Michael K. Motter, who passed in 2012; and his brother, Gene R. Motter.
He is survived by two sons, Jeffrey L. Motter and his wife Judy of Plano, Texas, and Brian J. Motter and his wife Jill of Harrisburg; and three grandsons, Andrew, Matthew, and Troy.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Bendersville Cemetery with Rev. Susan Scott officiating.
