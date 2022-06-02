Frederick W. Baker, age 95, a resident of Cross Keys Village, formerly of Biglerville and Arendtsville, Adams County, died June 1, 2022.
The youngest of six children, he was born April 25, 1927, in Biglerville, to the late Roy and Emma (Kuhn) Baker. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, Helen (King), Roy, Leo, and Doris; as well as his nephews, Daniel King, and Douglas Baker; and niece, Brenda Gettys.
Fred graduated from Biglerville High School in the Class of 1945. After his parents died when he was 17 years old, Fred bought the family farm south of Biglerville. In 1950, he married Betty Fickes at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Fred and Betty raised cattle and operated the farm for 40 years. In 1983, they retired from farming and moved to Kissimmee, Fla. After two years, they returned to southcentral Pennsylvania when they moved to Carlisle. In 1987, they moved to Arendtsville where they remained until 2017 when they transitioned to Cross Keys Village. For odd jobs during retirement, Fred worked at the Biglerville Hardware Store and Wash on Wheels in Gettysburg.
For many years, Fred spent weekends with Betty on the dance floor dressed in matching square dance outfits which Betty made. They also loved to camp at Cole’s and Round Top Campgrounds. Fred loved to collect farm toys and Westmoreland milk glass. Holidays were spent with friends and family. Fred was always the one to provide the laughs. He had a sweet tooth and never turned down candy or dessert.
He will be remembered for his work ethic, devotion and love for Betty, and his kind and gentle personality. He was always busy working, tending his yard, or gardening. Fred was a life member of the Biglerville Fire Company and was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ, Arendtsville.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 72 years, are his nieces and nephews, Theodore Baker, Robert Baker, Carolyn Garman, Lucille Gillespy, and Rita King Keneipp; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
A memorial service will be held at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, with Rev. Heather Kurtz officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until time of memorial service. Inurnment will follow at Biglerville Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
