Richard N. Redding, 94, of Gettysburg, died Monday evening, March 1, 2021, at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born Aug. 26, 1926, in Gettysburg he was the son of the late Edward and Margaret (Althoff) Redding. He was the husband of the late Jane A. (Felix) Redding who died Jan. 4, 2021. They were married for 73 years.
Mr. Redding was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. He worked for many years at McDermitt Concrete in Gettysburg as a radio dispatcher. After retiring from McDemitt’s he worked for a number of years as groundskeeper at the Quality Inn, which he enjoyed very much.
Richard is survived by his three children, Barbara A. Klunk of Hanover, Pa., Richard T. Redding of Gettysburg, and Daniel J. Redding of Gettysburg; 10 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas E. Redding (2011); his daughter, Rebecca J. Toddes (2016); and his 10 siblings, Donald Redding, Charles Redding, Anna McDermitt, Ruth Eck, Beatrice Kohler, Vera Smith, Martin Redding, Clair Redding, Sister Canisus (Martha Redding), and Edward Redding.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 455 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
