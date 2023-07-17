Robert J. Nicola of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, passed away at home, peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family on Friday, July 14. He was born on February 9, 1932, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Nassif “Nick” and Adele Nicola before moving to Lexington, Missouri, with his five siblings. Robert eventually settled in Sayville, New York, with his devoted wife, Cristina, before moving to Gettysburg in 2020.
He lived his entire life to the fullest with a long list of accomplishments and adventures. He was a Golden Glove boxer, flew planes (with an ambition to become a test pilot only to be curtailed by a blown out knee from playing football), he learned to play the trumpet and the piano, worked on the Lunar Module, shook hands with JFK, served as a sports official for high school baseball and football, probably clocked over a million miles crisscrossing the country during his career as a sales engineer, and made magic happen. With visits to the beach, boat outings to Fire Island and early morning fishing trips on the bay, he found such joy on the water which he passed on to his children. But nothing made him happier than just being home with his family.
He encouraged his children to pursue their passions and supported their dreams no matter what. He understood that everyone had their individual path and never judged. He made every day special and lived to make memories with and for his loved ones. When travelling for work he would always be sure to let his family know they were missed and loved, sending notes and cards from afar or returning with souvenirs from his travels.
When home he loved the simple things with family — bike rides around town, walks to the beach, and board games with his children. He aimed to make every holiday memorable and full of traditions including chopping down the Christmas tree, making homemade birthday banners and annual ice skating trips to Rockefeller Center. There’s nothing he wouldn’t do for his family. He never took himself too seriously and his sense of humor made everyone laugh, easily making friends wherever he went.
He lived a full life with a full heart and taught his loved ones to do the same. His life mantras were to stay focused, have a strong work ethic, follow your heart, and live in the moment.
Robert is survived by his devoted wife Cristina Nicola; his children Rob, Joe and his wife Renee, Jessica and her husband Jake, Michelle and her husband Kyle, and his grandsons Nick, Cole and Graham, as well as two daughters from a previous marriage. He was also a cherished uncle to many including Jamie who cared for him like a daughter.
Robert was preceded in death by his siblings Norma, Joseph, Theresa and Catherine.
He also found great comfort in the company of his pets late in life, including his dachshund Daisy Grace, his grand-puppies Penny and Honey, and his grand-cats Grayson and Gatsby. His dog Ginger Angel was waiting for him at the Rainbow Bridge and is now on a long walk with him in Heaven.
There will be a Mass of Christian burial on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Bonneauville, PA 17325. A visitation period will take place preceding the service beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) and Best Friends Animal Society (www.bestfriends.org).
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
