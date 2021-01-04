Wayne F. Fissel, 80, of Orrtanna, passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
He was born July 29, 1940, the son of the late Claude F. and Annabel Schindledecker Fissel. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Miller Fissel.
Wayne was a member of Mountain Top Ministries in Orrtanna. He was employed at Knouse Foods in Biglerville, as a mechanic for over 40 years. He enjoyed drag racing and golf. In his younger years he like to fish. He would take his granddaughters fishing every chance he could. He was a life member of the Adams County Fish and Game Association.
Wayne is survived by a son, Steven W. Fissel and his significant other Kathy Jo Ott of Orrtanna; two grandchildren, Amanda Fissel and Michelle Peters; five great-grandchildren, Bradley Fissel-Grace, Bethany Fissel, Kaylee Peters, Brooke Peters and Remington Peters.
Wayne was a loving and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mountain Top Ministries, Orrtanna, with Rev. Kenneth Reid officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.