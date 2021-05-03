James J. Dillman, 97, Port Orange, Fla., formerly of Gettysburg, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.
He was born March 1, 1924, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Charles and Mary Cox Dillman. His wife of 67 years, Hazel Andrew Dillman, died in 2013.
Jim was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church for 95 years. He attended Gettysburg High School. Jim started his career in the grocery business with the John C. Lower Co. wholesale foods, but soon moved to Gilbert Grocery Store in Gettysburg. Gilbert’s was purchased by Ken Faust and became Kennie’s Market where Jim worked until his retirement in 1989. While at Kennie’s, Mr. Dillman was involved with most aspects of the store from unloading trucks, running registers, closing in the evening, making sure shelves were full. Following his retirement he worked part-time on the grounds crew at Gettysburg College for the next 10 years.
He enjoyed playing cards with his usual group. In his younger day he was an avid bowler belonging to several leagues and like to play baseball and basketball. He was also a Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Mr. Dillman is survived by four children, Larry Dillman and his companion Marion Wong of Ashburn, Va., Phyllis Stewart and her husband David of Port Orange, Fla., Lin Harbold and her husband Herbert of Littleton, N.C., and Wayne Dillman and his wife Jenny of Gettysburg; four grandchildren, Lisa Smith and her husband David, Kim Harris and her husband Robert, Lauren Robinson and her husband Dave, and Kelli Mingee and her husband Dustin; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 10 a.m. from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. Interment will be private. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the local chapter of the American Heart Association.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.